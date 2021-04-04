Alchemint Standards Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 84.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $246,497.72 and approximately $462.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00075681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.00303590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.65 or 0.00766182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00091905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028697 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

