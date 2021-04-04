Keep3rV1 Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.54 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $46.71 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for about $233.53 or 0.00399700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00075681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.00303590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.65 or 0.00766182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00091905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028697 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

