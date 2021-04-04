Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMTX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immatics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.
Shares of IMTX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.64. 320,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,097. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.
About Immatics
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
