Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMTX. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immatics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Get Immatics alerts:

Shares of IMTX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.64. 320,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,097. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 803,611 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 688.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.