542 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $363.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $227.35 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

