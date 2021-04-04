Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,545,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $835,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $539.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.28. The company has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.51 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.35.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.