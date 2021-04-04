Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Tops $14.90 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $14.90 million and $2.22 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.