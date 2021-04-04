Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 690 ($9.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Sanne Group news, insider Rupert Robson bought 8,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Shares of LON:SNN traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 660 ($8.62). The stock had a trading volume of 288,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,898. The company has a market capitalization of £972.11 million and a P/E ratio of 38.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 587.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 593.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. Sanne Group has a one year low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 712 ($9.30).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Sanne Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

