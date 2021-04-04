Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Community Bank System posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CBU stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.30. 285,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,549. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In related news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.