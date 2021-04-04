Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce sales of $14.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.20 million. Veru posted sales of $9.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $59.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.62 million to $63.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $72.70 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $75.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERU shares. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of VERU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,753. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $805.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veru by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after buying an additional 574,955 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Veru by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Veru by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Veru by 5.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Veru by 142.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

