Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of PEP opened at $141.28 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.48 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

