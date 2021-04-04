Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 118,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

