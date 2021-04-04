Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post sales of $53.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.90 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $47.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $211.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $209.10 million, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.76. 52,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,162. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $797.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.