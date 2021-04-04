Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to post sales of $53.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.90 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $47.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $211.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.20 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $209.10 million, with estimates ranging from $207.20 million to $211.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $53.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.65 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.76. 52,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,162. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $797.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

