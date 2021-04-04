Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.73 million.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Busey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Busey by 702.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 154,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,718. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. First Busey has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

