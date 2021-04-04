Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will post sales of $492.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $440.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.21. 200,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $66.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 234.11 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

