RMR Wealth Builders Sells 446 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $224.36 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $185.41 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $607.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

