RMR Wealth Builders Sells 8,135 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $51.00 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.