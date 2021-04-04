Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VTI opened at $209.28 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $121.86 and a 1-year high of $209.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

