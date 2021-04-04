Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock opened at $271.18 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $136.65 and a 52-week high of $273.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.58.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

