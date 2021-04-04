Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Union Pacific comprises about 0.7% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP stock opened at $220.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.59. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.80 and a fifty-two week high of $223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.