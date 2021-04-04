UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,226,880 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,302,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,226,880 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,476,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 157.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 191.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $247.54 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.89 and its 200 day moving average is $226.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

