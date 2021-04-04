Stealth (XST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,801.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Stealth token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stealth has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $24,801.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001366 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019562 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,114,230 tokens. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.