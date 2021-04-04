$46.66 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce $46.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.43 million and the lowest is $46.00 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $190.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $198.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $199.75 million, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $218.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 39,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $975.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

