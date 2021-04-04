Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.90 million. Cutera reported sales of $32.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $188.40 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.25 million, with estimates ranging from $210.70 million to $221.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million.

Several analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cutera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $31.00. 279,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,132. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

