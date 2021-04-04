Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Takes $133,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

