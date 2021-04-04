Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 313 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $751.42.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $747.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $738.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $450.00 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.