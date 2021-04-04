$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.17. United States Steel reported earnings of ($0.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 231.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 9,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $210,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,531. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 64,148 shares of company stock worth $1,489,654 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE X traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 28,592,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,688,371. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

