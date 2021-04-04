GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.97

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. GXChain has a total market cap of $68.13 million and $14.44 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,122,222 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

