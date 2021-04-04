Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CARS shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Cars.com alerts:

CARS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.14. 513,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Cars.com by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after buying an additional 187,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,773,000 after purchasing an additional 107,730 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cars.com by 10.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.