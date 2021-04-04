Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Fabrinet posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 186,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,425.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

