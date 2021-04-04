Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Target Price at GBX 1,665

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,665 ($21.75).

A number of analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, insider Philip Johnson purchased 1,931 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

LON HL traded up GBX 39.50 ($0.52) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,581 ($20.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,546.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,597.98. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,252 ($16.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

