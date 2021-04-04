1,070 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $123.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

