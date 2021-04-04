Bickling Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,818,441,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD opened at $307.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.00 and a 52 week high of $308.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

