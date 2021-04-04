FormulaFolio Investments LLC Buys 225,637 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1,001.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,637 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $137.51 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $152.16.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

