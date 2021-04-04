iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 415,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $246.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $142.87 and a twelve month high of $255.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.87 and a 200 day moving average of $233.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

