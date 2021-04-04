UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 617,042 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 617,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.56% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $1,038,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock opened at $456.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.03 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

