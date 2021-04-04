Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.58.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

