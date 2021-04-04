BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $95.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.44.

A number of research firms have commented on DOOO. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BRP by 116.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 100,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,999. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.37. BRP has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $88.80.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

