Analysts Set Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Target Price at $43.50

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after acquiring an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Franchise Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franchise Group by 238.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Franchise Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 175,944 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 135,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,458. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.96.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

