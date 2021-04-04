Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after buying an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Motors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after buying an additional 352,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,338 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Shares of GM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,783,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,528,811. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,667,663 shares of company stock valued at $95,025,638. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.