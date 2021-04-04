Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys Shares of 1,700 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $298.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.83 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

