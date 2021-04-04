RMR Wealth Builders Invests $198,000 in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $599,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NIO by 338.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock opened at $39.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.88.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.