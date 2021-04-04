RMR Wealth Builders Invests $137,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $353.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.16 and a 12-month high of $379.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.