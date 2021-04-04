VIDT Datalink Achieves Market Cap of $70.45 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00002425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $70.45 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.36 or 0.00686268 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027660 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VIDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.