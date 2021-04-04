14,769 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,769 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Expedia Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $175.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.