SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.29. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

