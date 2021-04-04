Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 0.6% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $144.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,209. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

