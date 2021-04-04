Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,679 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises approximately 2.1% of Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,537. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

