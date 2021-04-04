SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 278,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,925,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

