Centaur Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.39 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Centaur has a total market cap of $15.39 million and $1.32 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.64 or 0.00315602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00766140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00091683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028500 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00016661 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.