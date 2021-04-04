Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $518,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $142.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

